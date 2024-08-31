Robert Vadra urges instant justice for women following Kolkata rape case

HYDERABAD: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday reiterated his demand for “instant justice” while referring to Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College rape case. Vadra is in the city on a “spiritual visit” as part of his journey to understand the people from north to south India. He also visited Peddamma temple and a mosque in the city.

“The main issue of our country is women safety. I am very very troubled about what happened in Kolkata. The political parties should not use this issue to bring another party down. The issue is women’s safety. We need to find a solution to the problem. Most importantly, if there is an instant justice immediately after the incident as such, people will be scared and never repeat such incidents,” Vadra said.

Expressing his concerns over the safety of women in the country, he said that he has a daughter and he wants her to walk in the streets without any fear. “My daughter should feel safe when she is in the country,” he said.

He slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for allegedly bringing up the Emergency stating that these are not going to solve issues in the country.

He advised Kangana to work instead on women safety issues.