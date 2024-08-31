Telangana HC issues notices to farmers, imposes fines for government non-compliance

Pharma City: 72 farmers get notices in land acquisition case

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to 72 farmers in response to a writ appeal filed by the state government challenging a single-judge order dated August 4, 2023 that nullified a 2017 preliminary notification issued for acquiring 250 acres in Medipally and Kurmidha villages of Yacharam mandal for the Hyderabad Pharma City project, under the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ). The single judge had directed the state and its revenue authorities to restart the acquisition process from the stage of hearing objections from the farmers. This decision also set aside the declarations and awards made by land acquisition authorities under Section 19(1) of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. The Act requires authorities to not only compensate landowners but also rehabilitate labourers, artisans and others who make their livelihoods on such land. Furthermore, the judge instructed the state to base compensation on the latest market value as of the judgment date, rather than the 2017 market value.

On Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, took up a hearing of the writ appeal which informed that the state government plans to acquire a total of 18,000 acres for the Pharma City project. Of this, the state government has completed the acquisition of 10,000 acres.

Land to IAMC: HC fines state for delay in filing counter

Adivision bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the state government’s failure to file a counter affidavit regarding the allotment of 3.7 acres of government land worth about Rs 300 crore to the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) Trust at no cost. The court had in November last year directed the state to file a counter affidavit. Angered by authorities’ non-compliance with its order, the high court imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 per day on the state government, payable to the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) until the counter is filed. The hearing has been adjourned for four weeks.