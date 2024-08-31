Unidentified fever grips Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem

KHAMMAM: Fevers with symptoms of chikungunya have gripped the residents of Bhadradri Kothagudem by fear. According to officials, hundreds of patients are visiting government and private hospitals daily, but doctors have been unable to identify the exact cause of the fevers.

Dr K Ramakrishna, Superintendent of the area hospital in Bhadrachalam said that nearly 500 outpatients visit daily, all with fever. Tests have shown negative results for dengue and malaria, but patients experience severe body pains after their fever subsides.

The medical and health department suspects that the fever cases may be related to post Covid-19 effects or environmental changes. District Malaria Officer Dr P Spandana said: “We noticed that severe body pains persist after the fever subsides and 10 blood samples have been sent to the Virology Department in Pune for further analysis. Dengue fevers are lower this year compared to last year, with 295 cases reported last year and 130 cases from January to date. No deaths have been reported from fever in the district so far.”

N Sridevi, a fever patient from Cherla agency area said: ”I took medicines for the fever, which reduced, but I am experiencing severe body pains and am unable to walk.”.

Dr Sriram said: “While fever is there, tests have not confirmed chikungunya, dengue, or malaria, and patients continue to suffer from body pains after the fever subsides.”