ADILABAD: Less than 24 hours after mauling to death a 21-year-old woman, the tiger that is prowling in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district, left a man badly injured on Saturday in Dubbaguda of Sirpur mandal and killed a calf at Itikyala Pahad.

The tiger pounced on R Suresh, a farmer, who had gone to his field to carry out his daily work. As he was going about his routine, the tiger struck him, severely injuring his neck. Suresh started shouting for help, alerting nearby farmers. The tiger fled when the farmers screamed loudly.

Suresh was rushed to the Sirpur T hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition. The series of tiger attacks has left villagers trembling with fear.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines state that if a tiger attacks humans or invades a village, forest officials are required to tranquilise the animal. However, so far, the authorities have not taken the necessary steps. They have not sought permission from senior officials to tranquilise the big cat. Additionally, no traps have been set up to capture the wild animal.

Currently, forest officials are only monitoring the tiger’s movements using drone cameras. They have formed teams of 90 members tasked with tracking the tiger’s movements through pug marks. A total of 30 trap cameras have been set up, and warnings have been issued in 16 surrounding villages. Section 144 has been imposed to restrict movement in the area.