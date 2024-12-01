CII report shows Telangana ahead of other states in GSDP growth

HYDERABAD: The recently released Bridging the Gap: Integrating Skilling into Telangana’s Education System report, prepared by the Confederation of Indian Industry(CII), Telangana, in collaboration with EY-Parthenon said the state has recorded the highest growth in real GSDP among all states in FY24.

As per the report, with Telangana’s economy projected to reach USD187 billion in 2023-24 and expected to double by 2030, the state is set to become a leader in India’s economic future. To support this growth, the government is focusing on equipping its youth with the necessary skills to excel in high-growth sectors like life sciences, IT and defence.

Dr Avantika Tomar, a partner at EY-Parthenon, said, “Integrating skill education and vocational training into traditional education models is crucial for the growth and competitiveness of any nation, including India.

The state has also made substantial strides in expanding educational access beyond the national average, driven by a range of impactful initiatives and reforms led by the state government. Despite these achievements, Telangana has several opportunity areas in higher and skill education, including aligning academic curricula with industry skill demands, strengthening industry partnerships for internships, enhancing the focus on soft skills, and developing more structured course groupings.”