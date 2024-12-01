DRDO chief exhorts NIT-W graduates to lead India’s development

WARANGAL: The Ambedkar Learning Centre at the National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NIT-W) was bustling with students, donning robes, their parents and faculty members this weekend. As many as 1,875 students with flashing smiles received their degrees at the institute’s 22nd convocation ceremony on Saturday.

In a message to the students, the chief guest, Dr Samir V Kamat, secretary of the Directorate of Defence Research and Development (R&D) and chairman of DRDO, emphasised the privilege of graduating from an institution of national importance. “Your responsibility towards nation-building is immense. Many NIT-Warangal alumni, including my first boss at DRDO, have contributed significantly to the nation’s progress,” he said.

Dr Kamat encouraged the students to remain curious and continue learning throughout their careers. “If you wish to succeed, stay hungry for knowledge, be adaptable, and collaborate. The future is bright, and I encourage some of you to consider a career in DRDO, where innovation and bold thinking are key to success,” he added.

The DRDO chairman also shared the agency’s achievements in missile technology and its ongoing efforts to establish Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across the country. He concluded by expressing his confidence that the graduating students are the leaders who will propel India from a developing nation to a developed one.