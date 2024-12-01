INTERVIEW | IIT-H director gives a glimpse of the steel within

What about AI replacing jobs? Is there fear among students? How do you view it?

AI is like a tool, like mathematics, which is used in almost every field. When computers first came, there was widespread fear that they would cause job loss, but the opposite happened. AI will follow the same trajectory. What is important is we should focus equally on manufacturing using AI and see how it helps. To upscale new technology commercially, connecting with industries is important.

Some experts in the West, particularly those who are deeply involved in AI, are warning that it could soon become catastrophic if no one pays attention to it. Do you think it’s possible for AI to become conscious?

As a scientist, I believe science is agnostic about how it is used. You can use atomic energy in a fission reaction to create a bomb, or you can use the same technology to generate energy.

The same can be said about AI. It depends on who uses the technology and the mindset with which it is approached. That’s why I say that ideally, in India, everyone should be a yogi. What do I mean by yogi? A balanced person.

If everyone were balanced and knew what was right and wrong, it would make a world of difference. In fact, Ashtanga Yoga starts with this very concept — what is right, what is wrong? What should you do, and what should you not do? This understanding of righteousness, or viveka, is crucial. Viveka means knowing what is right and wrong. If this is taught from childhood, people will use technology, including AI, in a responsible and progressive manner.

That’s why I emphasise that degrees are not the same as education. Education is about knowing what is right and wrong.

You mentioned the focus is on innovation for humanity. What do you think is the moral responsibility of researchers, not just in India but globally?

The issues we are discussing, such as global warming, arise because we didn’t give enough importance to our social responsibility earlier. Now, everyone experiences the consequences. Those who contributed to damaging nature are now asking us to behave responsibly.

It’s crucial to be socially responsible. In renewable energy, like solar power, we talk about the circular economy. But are we sure that while producing materials for solar panels we’re not generating toxic byproducts? Every technology we develop should be evaluated for its environmental impact.

You’ve been in academics for so long. We frequently hear that students from underprivileged sections work extremely hard to get into prestigious institutions like IITs. However, many of them end up taking their own lives. Why do you think this happens? And what do you think the solution is?

The solution is simple, we need to teach our kids how to face failure. Unfortunately, our society has this deep-rooted notion that you must always be at the top. In IIT, every student was a topper in their school and now, let’s say, there are 50 students in a single engineering branch. Only one will be the topper.

Learning to accept that not being the topper doesn’t make you any less of a person and that you can still enjoy your subject and grow in it, is something essential. But what’s also happening is that the objective nature of exams, like JEE, has created a system where coaching centres teach students not to understand the subject deeply but to “smell” the answer — basically, focusing on tricks to solve problems rather than building knowledge.