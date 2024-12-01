Only Congress can provide people-centric governance, says TPCC president Mahesh Kumar

HYDERABAD: Asserting that people-centric governance was possible only with Congress and no other party in the country, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said that the grand old party has been fulfilling its pre-poll promises one after the other after coming to power.

Mahesh asked the party cadres to widely publicise the programmes being implemented by the government.

Speaking to party leaders and activists at the Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC chief hailed the contributions of SC, ST, and BC frontal organisations of the Congress. He said that some of the frontal organisation leaders have already been appointed as corporation chairpersons, and more appointments will be made “very soon”.

“We should give publicity to the good works done by the government in the villages. If we don’t speak about what we have done, we will lag behind,” Mahesh said. He said that the Congress government has waived agriculture loans to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore, and another tranche of Rs 3,000 crore was released recently.

The TPCC chief also attacked the BRS, accusing it of syphoning off monies during its term in office. Alleging that the BRS has a history of ruining the state by looting it, he stated that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pushed the state into debt worth Rs 8 lakh crore.

In-charges to oversee publicity appointed

The TPCC chief on Saturday appointed in-charges from across the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state who would efficiently manage the participation of party functionaries in the ongoing ‘Praja Palana Vijayostavalu’ celebrations.

The in-charges will oversee implementation of the TPCC chief’s direction of giving wide publicity to the welfare and development schemes carried out by the Congress government in the last one year.

Mahesh asked the in-charges to coordinate with local MLAs, DCC presidents and party leaders in mobilising the people to the grand celebrations being organised as part of the ‘Praja Palana Vijayostavalu’.

Several corporation chairpersons and former MLAs including T Bellaiah Naik, B Janak Prasad, A Indra Karan Reddy, Koneru Konappa, Gundu Sudha Rani, Muthineni Veeraiah, N Srikanth Goud and others have been named in-charges.