Seven Maoists killed in encounter along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

MULUGU: According to sources seven Maoists were killed in an encounter following a combing operation in the Chalpaka forest area of the Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border on Sunday morning.

According to reliable information, the spot of the encounter was reportedly under the jurisdiction of the Eturunagaram police station limits of the Mulugu District.

The police also recovered the Maoists dump of weapons in the Chalpaka forest area.

The killed Maoists have been identified as members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). They include Illandu-Narsampet Area Commander Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru and Papanna Egolapu Mallaiah alias Madhu, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and Secretary of the Eturnagaram Mahadevpur Area. Police recovered their AK-47 rifles at the scene. Also identified were Area Committee Members (ACMs) Mussaki Deval alias Karunakar, Mussaki Jamuna, and Party Members Jaisingh, Kishore, and Kamesh.