Seven Maoists killed in encounter along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

MULUGU: According to sources seven Maoists were killed in an encounter following a combing operation in the Chalpaka forest area of the Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border on Sunday morning.
According to reliable information, the spot of the encounter was reportedly under the jurisdiction of the Eturunagaram police station limits of the Mulugu District.
The police also recovered the Maoists dump of weapons in the Chalpaka forest area.
The killed Maoists have been identified as members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). They include Illandu-Narsampet Area Commander Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru and Papanna Egolapu Mallaiah alias Madhu, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and Secretary of the Eturnagaram Mahadevpur Area. Police recovered their AK-47 rifles at the scene. Also identified were Area Committee Members (ACMs) Mussaki Deval alias Karunakar, Mussaki Jamuna, and Party Members Jaisingh, Kishore, and Kamesh.
Speaking to the Express, Mulugu district Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr P Shabarish stated that a joint combing operation was conducted by Mulugu District Police and Greyhounds of Telangana State in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh State on reliable information about the movement of Maoist formations in the area.
During combing operations early Sunday morning, Maoists opened fire, which was countered by the state forces. In the exchange of fire, seven Maoist bodies, along with weapons, were recovered during the search operation that followed. Additionally, several items were found at the scene, which is located within the jurisdiction of the Eturunagaram Police Station, according to Shabarish.
He further stated that the police forces are still continuing combing operations in the deep forest of Eturunagaram, Wazeedu, Peruru, and Venkatapuram Police Station limits.
On 22 November 2024, the CPI Maoists killed the two tribal men of the remote Penugolu village in Wazeedu Mandal of the Mulugu district.
After the killing of the two tribals in the name of police informers, the Mulugu District police were on high alert in the agency area. Security has been tightened and combing operations intensified in the Maoist-hit villages of Kannaigudem, Wazeedu, Venkatapuram, Eturunagaram, and Mangapeta mandals in the Mulugu district border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states.