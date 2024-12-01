Telangana: Only 182 acres to be acquired for industrial park in Dudyal

HYDERABAD: A day after it withdrew the notification for acquiring land for setting up of Pharma Village in Lagcherla, the state government on Saturday issued a fresh notification for acquiring land for a Multipurpose Industrial Park in Lagcherla and Polepally of Dudyal mandal in Vikarabad district.

As per the fresh notification, 110.32 acres would be acquired in Lagcherla and 71.39 acres in Polepally village for establishing the multipurpose industrial park. The government had earlier planned to acquire 1,358.37 acres for the Pharma Village in Hakimpet, Polepally and Lagcherla. The fresh notification significantly reduces the extent of land to be acquired.

On November 11, the Vikarabad collector and other officials were attacked at Lagcherla when they came to discuss land acquisition. Following protests against the polluting pharmaceutical industries proposed to be set up, and the attack on the officials, the state government decided not to go ahead with the Pharma Village.

Recently, the chief minister assured leaders from Left parties that the government will establish an industrial park in place of the Pharma Village. Accordingly, the TGIIC sent proposals to the collector to acquire land for the industrial park.