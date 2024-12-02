Advocate forges prison records, escapes from Telangana's Chanchalguda jail

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old advocate, who was imprisoned at Chanchalguda jail, allegedly tampered prison records and escaped on November 26. The accused was identified as remand prisoner (Number 6687) Mir Sujjath Ali Khan. “Khan has three cases registered against him,” a source from the Prison department told TNIE.

The incident came to light when the cops arrived to produce him in court under a prisoner transit warrant, only to discover he had been released days earlier.

Later they realised that he forged the prison records and managed to escape from the jail.

The authorities reportedly used him in section work where he was required to deal with court-related documents as he is an advocate. Taking advantage of this, he allegedly altered records to show bail clearance in two of three cases registered against him. “He manipulated the records for two of his three cases. When the court granted him bail in one case, he presented it to the jail authorities as proof of bail for all cases. Believing this, the authorities released him.”

The official stated that Khan had been arrested for cheating and forgery and added, “the authorities should have not given him document-handling responsibilities.”

The official further stated that local courts should adopt the practice of sending e-authenticated copies of orders, similar to the Supreme Court’s Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) system. This system securely transmits authenticated copies of interim orders, stay orders, bail orders, and other court directives to the authorities concerned through a secure electronic communication channel, which could help prevent such escapes and the misuse of fake bail orders.

Authorities have registered a fresh case against Khan for cheating and forging documents at the Dabeerpura police station. The police are currently searching for the fugitive.