All pending projects will be completed on war footing: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

PEDDAPALLI: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that the state government will complete all pending irrigation projects on a war footing to ensure availability of irrigation facilities for every acre.

He, along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, reviewed the ongoing works at irrigation projects as well as the matters related to civil supplies department in erstwhile Karimnagar district, at Peddapalli Collectorate on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the ongoing works at several projects, including Gauravelli project, Kaleshwaram package 9, Chinna Kaleshwaram (Mukteswara) Lift Irrigation Scheme, Kalikota Suramma project, construction of Pathipaka reservoir, Ramagundam Lift Irrigation Scheme and Tellampalli canal network package 2. The meeting also discussed issues related to paddy procurement, custom milled rice delivery and others.

“The farmers of Telangana have harvested 1.53 crore metric tonnes of paddy this year, which is the highest by any state since Independence,” he said, adding that the state government is committed to paying `500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety of paddy.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu alleged that the previous BRS government ignored the Kaleshwara Mukteswara lift irrigation scheme.

He directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the project at the earliest.

Reviews arrangements for Yuva Shakti meet

The ministers, meanwhile, inspected the arrangements being made for the proposed Yuva Shakti public meeting to be organised at Rangampalli village on the outskirts of Peddapalli on December 4. The Congress leaders are trying to mobilise one lakh youth for the meeting, which will be addressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Stating that the Congress government has provided 50,000 jobs within 10 months, they said that the CM will hand over appointment letters to people who secured Group 4 and other government jobs at the meeting.