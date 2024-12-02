Telangana police constable killed by brother, cops hint at honour killing

According to police, Paramesh, her brother, rammed her scooter with his car. When she fell, he slit her throat with a machete, leaving her in a pool of blood. Nagamani died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

“We married on November 10. We had been in love for 10 years. He might have traced her whereabouts and killed her today when she was on her way to work,” Srikanth said.

Ibrahimpatnam SHO B. Sathyanarayana said, “She was from the 2020 constable batch and was posted at the Hayathnagar police station. She had visited her village, Rauaprolu, for a holiday and stayed there on Sunday. While she was on her way back to the Hayathnagar police station, an unknown person killed her.”

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene after the attack.