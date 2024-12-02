Veterans deserve more than ceremonial salutes: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy promised that the Congress government will prioritise the welfare of ex-servicemen by addressing long-standing issues affecting retired soldiers, Veer Naris (widows of soldiers) and their families. He stated that the state government will implement schemes related to housing, education and financial security, benefiting around two to three lakh families of ex-servicemen.

“Our soldiers deserve more than ceremonial salutes on national holidays. They deserve housing, education, respect and recognition. Under the Congress government, their welfare will be our top priority. These are not just promises; they are responsibilities. The Congress government will act swiftly to deliver on them,” he emphasised during his address at the Air Force Veterans Association (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) meeting on Sunday.

Recalling his personal experiences as an Air Force fighter pilot, Uttam Kumar Reddy shared his journey from a 16-year-old cadet at the National Defence Academy to a decorated pilot, during which he flew MIG-21 and MIG-23 jets defending India’s borders with China and Pakistan.

The minister strongly criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting ex-servicemen, highlighting their failure to implement welfare provisions from the Union government and the Ministry of Defence.

“How we take care of our ex-servicemen speaks volumes about who we are as a society. When we neglect those who served us, we risk discouraging the next generation from stepping forward to defend the nation,” he said.

Emphasising that the life of a soldier is one of sacrifice and service, he added that it is the responsibility of society and the government to ensure the dignity and well-being of retired soldiers. “This is personal for me. No veteran or their family will be left behind,” he promised.