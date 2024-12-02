Young sub-inspector dies by suicide in Telangana's Mulugu district

MULUGU: A young sub-inspector (SI) died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the Mulugu district. The incident took place on Monday morning.

The deceased officer was identified as R Harish, working in the Wazeedu police station.

According to the officials, Harish had taken a room in the resort in the Eturunagaram Mandal Headquarters limits before taking the extreme step.

On Monday morning, the resort staff saw the sub-inspector's room door open, and he was lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately informed the local Eturunagaram Police Station.

Upon learning about the incident, the police officials rushed to the spot and carried out an investigation.

Meanwhile, rumours that were doing the rounds on social media platforms said that the higher officials targeted him for Maoist action of killing the civilians (Gotti Koya) in the name of police informers on November 22 in Peruru village in Wazeedu Mandal.

This was the first time the Maoists entered the village and killed two tribal brothers; officials treated this as his failure. He went into depression over the incident and this made him take the extreme step.

