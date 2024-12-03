BJP eyes new leadership for Telangana unit amid organisational elections

HYDERABAD: As the BJP gears up for its organizational elections, political circles in Telangana are abuzz with discussions on who will helm the party’s state unit.

Among the prominent names making the rounds are those from the Backward Class community. Sitting MPs Eatala Rajender and Arvind Dharmapuri are seen as front-runners. A few senior leaders from the BC community are also seeking the support of old-timers to secure a chance to head the party.

Leaders from the forward communities are also under consideration by the party leadership. Veterans like former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and former MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy are believed to have the backing of senior party leaders.

Choosing a leader for the post is easier said than done. Several factors, including caste, will come into play. Sources in the party indicate that the decision will depend on regional considerations and caste representation. Other attributes that will be considered in selecting a candidate for the post include the ability to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and expand its footprint.

The ruling Congress in the state has BC leader Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as the TPCC president. With this in mind, the BJP is also evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of BC leaders who could make the cut.

According to party insiders, the new president is expected to be appointed by the end of January 2025, after the completion of internal elections. The choice of the state unit president will not only reflect the BJP’s internal priorities but also signal its broader strategy for Telangana. It will aim to position the party as a formidable alternative to the ruling Congress and the resurgent BRS.