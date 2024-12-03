Combing operations intensify to capture maoists on the run

MULUGU: Greyhounds and Special Party Police continued combing operations in the Pulakomma forest area in Chalapaka, Eturnagaram mandal, searching for the five Maoists who are on the run.

Meanwhile, a team of specialists began the postmortem examination of the slain Maoists at the Eturunagaram Community Health Centre (CHC) under the supervision of experts.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu SP P. Shabarish stated that gangs of extortionists were committing crimes in the Agency areas while posing as Naxalites. “The fact is that Maoists are struggling to even retain their identity. There is no movement of Maoists in the Agency area, and there have been no new recruitments. The police are monitoring the situation round the clock,” he said.

Meanwhile, Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) president Prof. G. Lakshman and secretary N. Narayana Rao issued a media statement condemning the encounter in Mulugu district.

They alleged that the police poisoned the food of the Maoists, which allowed the security personnel to gain the upper hand.

The CLC members demanded that the government take responsibility for the encounter. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is responsible for the fake encounters. Within 12 months of his governance, 16 Maoists were killed in fake encounters in Telangana,” the press note said.

Meanwhile, DGP Dr. Jitender condemned the claims made by rights activists.