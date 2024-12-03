Inclusive growth, sustainable development hallmark of Congress govt: Irrigation Minister Uttam

SURYAPET: Describing the Congress government’s one year in office as “historic” achievement, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the present dispensation set numerous records that reflect its commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development and efficient governance.
The minister was speaking to the media in Suryapet after inaugurating several developmental projects in the Kodad Assembly constituency.
Accompanied by Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, the minister laid foundation stones for road works and other initiatives worth several crores.
Highlighting the achievements of Congress government in the last one year, Uttam said: “Farm loans waived by our government is the highest in the country since Independence. Jobs provided this government are the highest in a short span of time.”
“For the first time in 40 years, lakes are being reclaimed from the encroachers. Effort are on to rejuvenate Musi river after over five decades of neglect. Hyderabad became the first Indian city to undertake a complete structural overhaul to address climate crisis challenges, ensuring sustainable growth for the next 50 years,” he added.
Uttam also said that the Congress government laid the foundation for India’s first comprehensive, industry-led skill university and south India’s largest sports university.
“The Congress government ensured that Hyderabad’s drinking water needs were met by supplying water from Godavari river and began finalising a master plan for a Future City to complement Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.
Budget for diet and cosmetic charges in residential schools has been enhanced after a decade of neglect. Loans and entrepreneurial support for women self-help groups aimed to create one crore Mahila Kotiswarulu,” he said.
Uttam also said that the controversial Dharani portal was handed over to the National Informatics Centre for a complete overhaul. “Government offices are made accessible to people.
Media freedom has been restored by ending censorship and intimidation. A war on drugs was declared to ensure the safety and health of future generations,” he said and added that Telangana attracted record investments.
The first year of Congress’ governance in the state also witnessed launch of major infrastructure projects like the Regional Ring Road and Metro Rail expansion, while 4,00,000 units were sanctioned to the eligible beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme.