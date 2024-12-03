Inclusive growth, sustainable development hallmark of Congress govt: Irrigation Minister Uttam

SURYAPET: Describing the Congress government’s one year in office as “historic” achievement, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the present dispensation set numerous records that reflect its commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development and efficient governance.

The minister was speaking to the media in Suryapet after inaugurating several developmental projects in the Kodad Assembly constituency.

Accompanied by Kodad MLA N Padmavathi Reddy, the minister laid foundation stones for road works and other initiatives worth several crores.

Highlighting the achievements of Congress government in the last one year, Uttam said: “Farm loans waived by our government is the highest in the country since Independence. Jobs provided this government are the highest in a short span of time.”

“For the first time in 40 years, lakes are being reclaimed from the encroachers. Effort are on to rejuvenate Musi river after over five decades of neglect. Hyderabad became the first Indian city to undertake a complete structural overhaul to address climate crisis challenges, ensuring sustainable growth for the next 50 years,” he added.