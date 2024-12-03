Medigadda damage not reported to DSC: Ex-SE

HYDERABAD: The damages caused to the pillars of Medigadda and other barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) were not reported to the Dam Safety Organisation (DSC) of the state government.

Murali Krishna, retired Superintending Engineer (SE) of DSO, informed the PC Ghose Commission during the cross-examination on Monday.

Speaking from Seattle in the US, Murali Krishna said that despite repeated reminders, Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages were not included in the Dam Safety Act, which came into existence in December, 2021.

The three barrages of Kakeshwaram were brought under the Dam Safety Act only in July, 2023, though the construction of the barrages were completed in 2019, he added.

Responding to a query from the Commission, Murali Krishna said that though Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla were barrages, as per the Dam Safety Act, they would be considered as “specified dams”. “If the height of a barrage is over 15 metres and there is water impounding, then it would be considered a specified dams,” he added.

Even a check-dam, having over 10 metres height would come under Dam Safety Act, he said.

In his affidavit filed earlier, Murali Krishna said it was possible to minimise the distressed conditions of three barrages.