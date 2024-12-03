Nursing student attempts suicide over harassment for fee

SURYAPETA: Students staged a dharna in front of the District Collector’s office in Suryapet on Monday demanding action against the management of Sneha Nursing College in Kodada town for harassing them for payment of fees.

The students stagged a protest after a first year student consumed a sanitiser as she was unable to bear harassment by the college management for payment of Rs 50,000 as fee in lieu of attendance for the year.

According to the students, the college principal did not give any time to her and said he would not allow her to take the second semester examination due to begin on December 6 if she did not pay up.

The students said that the management was targeting those who questioned why high fees was being collected in lieu of attendance. There is no clinical lab, furniture, or lecturers and other facilities in the college and yet the management was demanding payment of high fees.

They demanded the transfer of the principal from the college. Collector Tejas Nandap Lal spoke to the students and promised to do justice. The collector visited the victim in the government hospital and inquired with her why she resorted to the extreme step.

