Telangana

Re-imagining Hyderabad to create Future City

The Musi rejuvenation was given priority after over 50 years of neglect of the polluted and dying river, they added.
Manda Ravinder Reddy
Updated on
2 min read

HYDERABAD: During its first year in office, the Congress government placed special focus on development of Hyderabad.

According to sources, the government took up complete overhauling and re-imagining of the city to meet climate crisis challenges and ensure sustainable growth for next 50 years.

Creation of HYDRAA has led to restoration of lakes, with all encroachments stopped completely after over 40 years. The Musi rejuvenation was given priority after over 50 years of neglect of the polluted and dying river, they added.

The government also took up the project to install world’s largest Mahatma Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat more than a 200-acre Sarovar being created as Gandhian pilgrimage in Hyderabad, they further said.

The government sources also said: “Future City master plan is in final stages. The fourth city, besides Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, will India’s most modern future-ready city.”

“Chief Minister works 18 hours a day, without a single day leave, constantly interacting with people and listening to problems and suggestions, taking feedback with humility to improve quality of governance, balancing welfare and development, deftly managing finances of a state destroyed by previous BRS government with over Rs 7,00,000 crore debt, is the reason people know that Telangana is now truly the Future State.”

THINGS TO BOAST ABOUT

  • India’s first comprehensive, industry-led Skill University established

  • South India’s biggest Sports University on the anvil

  • Replacing all petrol, diesel buses in Hyderabad with 3,000-plus electric buses

  • Diet and cosmetic budget for students of residential institutions increased after 10 years of neglect

  • Loans and support for women’s self-help groups and entrepreneurs to create one crore ‘Mahila Koteeswarulu’

  • Caste survey for comprehensive review of policies and allocations

  • Integration of residential schools world-class facilities and new campuses across state for Dalit, tribal, OBC and minority students

  • Dharani portal handed over to National Informatics Centre for complete overhaul

  • Start of Regional Ring Road and Ring Rail projects

  • Start of Metro Rail expansion

  • Industrial parks and manufacturing-focused growth in Tier-2 cities

  • Massive development projects in ‘second capital’ Warangal

  • 400,000 units sanctioned under Indiramma housing scheme

  • Universal healthcare at Rs 10 lakh per person in Telangana under Rajiv Aarogyasri

  • More than half a million public grievances addressed during Praja Vani programmes

