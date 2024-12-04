Anti-people parties opposing Musi rejuvenation project, says Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government decided to clean Musi to improve the living standards of people of Hyderabad, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the opposition parties were obstructing the river rejuvenation project as they were not interested in welfare of families living in Musi catchment area.

While participating in “Hyderabad Rising” programme here, Vikramarka also took a dig at Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and sarcastically said: “Staying overnight just for one day in Musi catchment area is not enough. Construct a hut and live there permanently.”

“In countries wherever a river passing through a city, the local governments are developing those areas into tourist spots,” he said.

“Similarly, the Congress government too decided to clean Musi, which passes through Hyderabad, covering around 55 km,” he added.

The deputy CM also claimed that the opposition was wary of positive impact the project will have on the city and its residents.

“They fear that they will not be able to shake the Congress government in the state if it diverts Godavari waters to Musi, develops the entire Musi river stretch as a tourist spot and provides employment and education to people,” he said.

“That’s the reason the BRS leaders are trying to provoke the people against the Musi project with their social media posts. They want to see the residents of Musi catchment area continue to live in poverty. They don’t want these people get new houses,” he alleged.

Vikramarka, meanwhile, said that the state government was preparing plans to construct residential towers to shift the poor people from the Musi area and to provide interest-free loans to women. “The BRS should stop its conspiracies and cooperate with the government for the benefit of the poor,” he said and added that government would not go back on its decision to rejuvenate Musi.