BRS leaves Congress choking with aggressive social media campaign

HYDERABAD: As the political discourse on social media platforms is one of the essential tools to communicate with the people, the Opposition BRS seems to be aggressively handling the platform — particularly the microblogging website X — in the fight against its arch-rival, the ruling Congress.

The Opposition BRS is not missing out any tiny detail to attack the ruling dispensation.

Anyone with an active social media account can see that the ruling Congress is way behind its rival parties. It is not an exaggeration to state that for every 100 posts that appear on your timeline, not greater than 10 would be in favour of Congress.

The remaining 90 posts would be attacking the ruling dispensation and its leaders with catchy memes, spoofs, and what not.

May it be a slip of the tongue, an error, a blunder, or anything of that sort committed by the ruling Congress, the BRS and its supporters are wasting no time to troll on social media. This is in addition to running various campaigns targeting the government on its policies, and politics.

Despite being in the office for over a year, the Congress is still struggling to pull in all its resources to counter the social media narratives of its opponent, BRS.