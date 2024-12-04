BRS leaves Congress choking with aggressive social media campaign

HYDERABAD: As the political discourse on social media platforms is one of the essential tools to communicate with the people, the Opposition BRS seems to be aggressively handling the platform — particularly the microblogging website X — in the fight against its arch-rival, the ruling Congress.
The Opposition BRS is not missing out any tiny detail to attack the ruling dispensation.
Anyone with an active social media account can see that the ruling Congress is way behind its rival parties. It is not an exaggeration to state that for every 100 posts that appear on your timeline, not greater than 10 would be in favour of Congress.
The remaining 90 posts would be attacking the ruling dispensation and its leaders with catchy memes, spoofs, and what not.
May it be a slip of the tongue, an error, a blunder, or anything of that sort committed by the ruling Congress, the BRS and its supporters are wasting no time to troll on social media. This is in addition to running various campaigns targeting the government on its policies, and politics.
Despite being in the office for over a year, the Congress is still struggling to pull in all its resources to counter the social media narratives of its opponent, BRS.
“The BRS social media appears to be programmatic, artificial, and operative from different countries. Most of it is fake, false, fabricated content. We have already lodged complaints and a probe is on by the investigation agencies. On the other hand, the Congress has the largest volunteer base than any other party in the country,” said Manne Satish, TPCC social media chairman, and Telangana Technology Services Development Corporation Limited chairperson.
He also said that they are in the process of building an online portal to expose the “false propaganda”.
Admitting that they are aggressive, swift and accurate in reacting to every move of the government and statements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Manne Krishank, BRS spokesperson who oversees his party’s social media, said that pink party’s supporters voluntarily and actively taking on the ruling party ever since the BRS lost the elections.
He said that they have brought out the issues such as the chief minister entering into an agreement with his brother’s company, giving Amrut tenders to his close relative, exposing the double standards over the investments on Musi development project, and the pharma village in Kodangal.
“We have brought all these issues, and they are not automated machine programmes,” he said, denying the allegations of the Congress.
He said that the state government is scared of their social media campaigns.