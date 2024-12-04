Centre unlikely to meet demands from all states for Godavari-Cauvery Link Project, says Jal Shakti secretary

HYDERABAD: Jal Shakti secretary Debashree Mukherjee has made it very clear that the Centre may not be able to fulfil all the demands made by the state governments while executing the Godavari-Cauvery link project.

At the National Water Development Agency governing body meeting, conducted from Delhi on Tuesday, the Jal Shakti secretary called upon the states to come forward and cooperate for the implementation of the Godavari-Cauvery link project.

The ministry has proposed to divert only 148 tmcft of water and if the states demand more, then no water would be available for the link project, he said.

Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja, Engineer-in-Chief (General) G Anil Kumar, Deputy Director Subrahmanyam Prasad, AP Irrigation Chief Engineer (Hydrology) Ratna Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting virtually.

He directed the NWDA officials to convene a physical meeting in Delhi soon with all the states and reach a consensus on the link project. Later, the meeting of the Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers would be held with secretaries of all the states, he said.

Telangana officials wanted the Centre to give 74 tmcft of water out of 148 tmcft proposed to be diverted from Godavari to Cauvery. They informed Debashree Mukherjee that they wrote to the Centre on this in October itself and requested allocation of 74 tmcft water to Telangana. The Telangana officials said that Nagarjunasagar project should be considered as a balancing reservoir for Godavari-Cauvery project only after the Krishna Tribunal delivered its verdict. The water being diverted from Sammakka barrage for Godavari-Cauvery link project should be used between 83-87 metres only.