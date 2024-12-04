Criminal case booked against MLA T Harish Rao based on businessman's complaint

HYDERABAD: A criminal case has been registered against BRS MLA T Harish Rao and former DCP (Task Force) Radhakishan Rao at the Panjagutta police station based on a complaint filed by businessman Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud who accused them of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, and illegal phone tapping.

The case, filed under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 66 of the IT Act, was registered on December 1 but came to light on Tuesday.

The complainant alleged that Harish Rao, motivated by political rivalry, targeted him due to his charitable activities in Siddipet which he said was making him popular with the voters. He claimed that on the orders of Harish Rao, his phone was illegally tapped and the former minister’s associates threatened him and his family with severe consequences.

In his complaint, Chakradhar Goud stated that during his campaign as an MLA candidate for Siddipet, his supporters received threatening calls discouraging them from attending his events. He also claimed that Radhakishan Rao, during his tenure as DCP, coerced him to join the BRS. Following his refusal, Chakradhar Goud alleged he was falsely implicated in several cases.

The complainant also cited a security notification he received from Apple in August 2023, warning that his iPhone might be targeted by state-sponsored attackers. The notification warned of potential access to sensitive data, communications and device features like the microphone and camera.