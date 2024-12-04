‘False cases foisted against me for questioning government’ claims BRS MLA T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the cases registered against him at Panjagutta police station, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said that no matter how many cases the government files, he will continue to fight for the cause of people.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Harish Rao alleged that false cases were being foisted against him as he was questioning the government over the injustice done to the people and for exposing its true colour. “Several false cases are registered against me. The only work that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy knows is to commit mistakes, bulldoze the opposition and later file false cases against leaders who question him,” he said.

He claimed that a case was registered against him in Yadagirigutta police station when he questioned the government’s failure to waive crop loans. “Another false case was filed against me in Begum Bazaar police station when I said that the government was trying to avoid the implementation of its election assurances. When somebody posted something on social media, the cybercrime police registered a case against me even though I have nothing to do with the post. Another case was registered against me in Mankondur police station,” he added.

“Even if you register one lakh false cases, I will stand by the people and question the government on their behalf. I will not stop until you are punished in the people’s court,” Harish Rao said.

Stifling the voice of Oppn

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan condemned the filing of illegal cases against Harish Rao.

Calling it a blatant attempt to silence dissent and suppress the truth, Dasoju stated that these actions expose the inefficiency and desperation of the chief minister to cling on to power by stifling the voice of the opposition.

Sravan Dasoju remarked under the “oppressive rule” of Revanth Reddy, questioning tyranny has become a grave sin.