Lightning fast ‘BuildNow’ to replace TGbPASS in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday unveiled “BuildNow” a new unified building and layout approval system that will replace the existing TGbPASS.
The new system reduces the timeframe for scrutinising the applications from two to 30 days to less than five minutes, Sridhar Babu told reporters, disclosing that it would be available to the public from February 1, 2025.
“With the new system, application submission time will be reduced from weeks to hours. Approvals for non-high rise building permissions will be cut from 21 to 15 days. Occupancy certificate issuance will be accelerated from 15 to 10 days,” Sridhar revealed.
“BuildNow” will revolutionise approvals, reducing drawing scrutiny processing times from weeks to minutes, setting a benchmark for efficiency,” the minister stated.
Training for architects, government officers and resident welfare associations on the new system will commence in the coming days, he added.
‘BuildNow’ integrated with RERA: Minister
Sridhar Babu said that the new system is being integrated with RERA. As a result, accurate information related to building permissions will be readily available to citizens, he added.
“BuildNow offers a single unified portal that encompasses both the drawing scrutiny and the application process. This integrated platform provides a seamless experience for users, ensuring that all necessary functions are accessible in one location,” Sridhar Babu added.
Stating that BuildNow is developed with latest technologies, the Minister said: “An AI-powered virtual assistant is integrated into the platform, offering tailored assistance to citizens. This feature guides users through the application process, answers queries, and provides personalised support, ensuring that users feel empowered and informed.”
The platform includes an AI chat support system that allows users to receive immediate information on building rules and regulations, he added.
Highlights of “BuildNow”
Lightning-fast scrutiny engine that processes even complex multi-tower buildings in under 5 minutes
Unified single-window interface that eliminates citizens’s need to visit multiple departments and switch between portals
Immersive 3D visualisation technology allowing citizens to experience their buildings before construction
AI-powered assistants providing instant, accurate guidance on building regulations
Blockchain technology ensuring verifiable tracking of every application
Advanced analytics enabling data-driven governance