Lightning fast ‘BuildNow’ to replace TGbPASS in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday unveiled “BuildNow” a new unified building and layout approval system that will replace the existing TGbPASS.

The new system reduces the timeframe for scrutinising the applications from two to 30 days to less than five minutes, Sridhar Babu told reporters, disclosing that it would be available to the public from February 1, 2025.

“With the new system, application submission time will be reduced from weeks to hours. Approvals for non-high rise building permissions will be cut from 21 to 15 days. Occupancy certificate issuance will be accelerated from 15 to 10 days,” Sridhar revealed.

“BuildNow” will revolutionise approvals, reducing drawing scrutiny processing times from weeks to minutes, setting a benchmark for efficiency,” the minister stated.

Training for architects, government officers and resident welfare associations on the new system will commence in the coming days, he added.