Telangana HC dismisses BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s plea to quash SC/ST Atrocities case

HYDERABAD: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a criminal petition filed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeking to quash proceedings in a case registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case, filed on January 2, 2023, by Bangaru Sailoo, a social worker from Nizamabad, alleged that the MP made derogatory and offensive remarks against SC and ST communities, referring to them as “Lottapisu” during a visit to Chanchalguda prison.

After reserving orders on the petition seeking to quash the proceedings, Justice Lakshman dismissed it, allowing the case to move forward.

In a separate development, the High Court has allowed Arvind’s plea for anticipatory bail earlier in March 2023. The bail petition was filed in response to the complaint registered by the Madannapet police.