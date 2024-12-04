‘Tiger may have gone back to Maharashtra’ says forest officials in Telangana

ADILABAD: The search for a tiger in the Kagaznagar forest division of Kumurambheem Asifabad district entered its fifth day, with teams and drones actively involved in spotting the big cat.

Forest officials suspect that the male tiger, which killed a woman in Nazrulnagar and injured a man in Dubbaguda, has likely migrated back towards Maharashtra, where it originally came from. Pugmarks were found in the Itiykalpahad forest area and near the Maharashtra border, about 5 km away.

Villagers have been instructed to stay indoors, with cattle secured in sheds. Officials are closely monitoring cattle carcasses, as tigers often return within 24 hours to feed on their kills. To prevent poisoning risks, the carcasses have been burned.

In Wankidi mandal, farmers reported hearing tiger growls, causing panic. One person fainted and was carried to safety by others. Officials visited the site and confirmed fresh pugmarks.

Following the death of a woman in a tiger attack, Section 144 has been imposed in 15 villages near the Sirpur-T and Khagaznagar borders until December 3. Farmers are working in groups and wearing masks provided by forest officials as a precaution.