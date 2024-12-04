Trimulgherry Football Ground under threat, says BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne

HYDERABAD: BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne has expressed strong concern over the government notification for land acquisition, stating that it threatens the iconic Trimulgherry Football Ground.

Terming it the “cradle of Indian football”, he said it is known as the ground that has seen the likes of Olympians Peter Thangaraj, D Kannan, T Balaraman and former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj.

On June 16, 1981, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared the ground as a “play field”, explicitly forbidding any construction, Krishank pointed out. The BRS leader added that when the Indian Army restricted sports and civilian entry in 2018, he along with locals protested against the orders and successfully revoked it.

However, the government’s latest notification threatens to take away 3,051 square yards of this historic ground, almost half its area, for road widening, Krishank said, adding that this contradicts the decision taken at the recent Secunderabad Cantonment Board meeting, where the MP and the MLA agreed to reduce the road width.

‘Explore alternatives’

The BRS spokesperson questioned the Congress government’s decision to notify a 200-foot-wide road despite the agreements and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explore alternative options. “On many occasions, the chief minister claimed to be a sportsperson and expressed his love for football. Is this how he wants to treat existing playgrounds and leave sportspersons in the lurch?” Krishank asked.

“This ground continues to inspire and promote football among youngsters. It is our responsibility to preserve its legacy and ensure its availability for future generations,” the BRS spokesperson stated, demanding immediate action to safeguard the landmark.