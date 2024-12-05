Allu Arjun charged for 'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede death, says Hyderabad police

Actor Allu Arjun has been named as accused in the case registered in connection with the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, PTI reported.

The tragic incident claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi and left her eight-year-old son critically injured.

Along with the actor, the management of Sandhya Theatre is also facing charges for failing to make adequate security arrangements to handle the large crowd.

Police said that a huge crowd had gathered to watch the movie as well as in anticipation of getting a glimpse of the movies’ lead actors coming to the theatre.

“However, there was no intimation from the side of the theatre management or actors team that they would be visiting the theatre. The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd. Nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival,” Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The police official said that Allu Arjun had reached the movie theatre with his personal security and all the people gathered there tried to enter the theatre with him.

“His personal security team started pushing the public which further aggravated the situation as there was already huge gathering at the theatre. Taking advantage of this situation along with the actor and his security team large number of people entered inside the lower balcony area. In this, one Revathi, and her son aged around 13 years felt suffocated due to large public influx,” the official said.