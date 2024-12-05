BRS MLA, aides booked for threatening cop

HYDERABAD: A criminal case was registered against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and other persons Wednesday allegedly for threatening an inspector.

Police stated that a case was registered for unlawful assembly, using force to obstruct duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and public nuisance.

Around 3 pm on Wednesday, when the inspector was leaving the station for emergency field duty, a group of persons, led by the MLA, reportedly intercepted the officer’s vehicle by blocking it with another car and demanded that he get down.

Despite being caught off guard, the inspector explained that he was on time-sensitive emergency duty and suggested they either submit their grievance to the Administrative Sub-Inspector or wait for his return. As the situation escalated, the inspector got out of his vehicle and invited the group to his office to hear their concerns. However, even in the office, they resorted to verbal abuse and issued threats to the officer.