Lands illegally allotted to firms will be taken back: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress government was working on streamlining Dharani, the integrated land records management system, fulfilling the promise of “throwing the portal into the Bay of Bengal”.

The minister said: “We will introduce around 13 columns in land records with references to history of ownership as against a single column that is in the existing system.”

In an exclusive chat with TNIE on the occasion of completion of one year in office, Srinivas Reddy said, “It has been a very satisfying year. We have effectively addressed the most pressing issues of the people, who in turn offered love and affection,” he said, adding that already qualitative changes had been brought in Dharani portal.

“We cleared 5.5 lakh pending applications. Complete transfer of Dharani to NIC was effected on December 1,” he said.

“The then BRS government had kept the status of Dharani applications in the dark. We are transparently processing the applications,” he said and pointed out that they had drafted RoR Bill, 2024, after studying related Acts in 18 different states in the country.

“The CM and the revenue minister have not decided the contents of the Revenue Act sitting behind closed doors. We have placed the Bill in the state Assembly, inviting suggestions from the people to formulate the Act. It is the most democratic way,” he said.

The RoR Act, 2024, would be a role model for the entire country, he said.

The minister also informed that they were considering bringing in a change in the nomenclature for the integrated land records management system. He said that they were currently considering around nine different names.