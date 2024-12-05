Long-awaited mega food park in Khammam district ready for launch today

KHAMMAM: The long-awaited mega food park is all set for inauguration in Buggapadu village of Sattupalli mandal on Thursday. While the foundation stone for the food park was laid by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2008, it was neglected by the government.

However, the Congress government prioritised the establishment of the food park and made arrangements for inauguration. Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkatreddy, D Sridhar Babu, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will inaugurate the park.

The park aims to support fruit and vegetable farmers in the region. Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts are famous for mangoes, papayas, guavas, dry fruits and red chillies, among others. Due to lack of processing units, farmers are often forced to sell their produce at lower prices in local markets. The establishment of this park will provide storage facilities and enable farmers to export their produce at higher prices.

Constructed over 60 acres of land for Rs 109 crore, the park can accommodate as many as 26 companies. It is funded jointly by the Union and state governments, along with NABARD. According to P Maheswar, state industrial and infrastructure development zonal manager, about 50% of the funds were given by the Centre, 30% by state government and 20% by NABARD.

The mega food park will help farmers get good prices for their produce, he said, adding that two companies have already begun operations and the rest will do so soon.