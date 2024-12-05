Telangana sends proposal for conservation reserve between Kawal, Tadoba

HYDERABAD: Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said that the state government sent proposals to declare 1,442.26 sq km of area that connects Kawal Tiger Reserve and Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra as conservation reserve.

Konda Surekha, along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, laid foundation stone for various development works here on Wednesday.

Later speaking to reporters, she said that relocation of four villages from Amrabad Tiger Reserve core area has been expedited and Maisampet and Rampur villages have already been relocated from Kawal Tiger Reserve core area.

The minister, meanwhile, She laid the foundations for forest and eco-tourism development office building, Kothagudem-Palvancha divisional manager’s office complex and Sattupalli divisional manager’s office building virtually from Hyderabad.

She also inaugurated Guardians of Wildlife, Jungle Odyssey 9D movie, 360 degree theatre and others.

She said that as against the target of planting 20.02 crore saplings, 16.83 crore saplings have been planted so far, achieving 84 per cent target.

“We using Rs 18.90 crore funds released by the Centre to improve green cover in urban areas,” she said and added that 12 eco-tourism centres would be developed in the state.

The minister said that the compensation to be paid to the kin of those who die in wildlife attacks was recently increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier, Surekha released the Endowments department’s annual progress report at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinagar Colony here. She said works are in progress for development of three temple tourism circuits.