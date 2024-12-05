Two bus depots at Mulugu, Pedappalli soon

KARIMNAGAR: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced the sanction of two new RTC bus depots in the state after 10 to 15 years. Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said the state government was taking the RTC, which was in loss for 15 years, to the path of profit.

“The state government is steering RTC, which has faced losses for over a decade, towards profitability,” Prabhakar stated.

To enhance public convenience, new buses will be procured, RTC reforms will be implemented and workers’ welfare will be prioritised, he said. As part of these efforts, one depot will be established in Eturunagaram of Mulugu district and another in Peddapalli.

Official orders for these depots have been issued. Orders for Mulugu depot were handed to Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) and for Peddapalli, it was given to MLA Vijayaraman Rao, the minister said. Construction for these depots will begin soon, Prabhakar said, adding that particular focus was placed on the Peddapalli Industrial Area, which lacked a bus depot despite being the district headquarters.