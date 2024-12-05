Water sports facility opened on Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao launched the water sports facilities of Amaravati Boating Club at Hussainsagar on Wednesday. Stating that water bodies would be identified for development into tourist spots, the minister said that works would be carried out in Somasila backwaters, Nagarjunasagar and Hussainsagar.

Stating that there were ample opportunities in the state for temple tourism and ecotourism, Krishna said a new policy for the development of the tourism sector was on the anvil. Amenities would be provided at all important tourist spots in private-public partnership mode, the minister said.

TTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, MD Prakash Reddy and Amaravati Boating Club CEO Tarun Kakani were also present at the programme.