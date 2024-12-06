AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP CM Yogi’s comments on Bangladesh minorities

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made some ‘absurd remarks’ about Bangladesh’s minorities, Babri Masjid and Sambhal.
Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, “Whose DNA will you get tested? You yourself are an upper caste, and you are talking about DNA.”
In a post on X, he said, “No minorities anywhere should be persecuted. But what does the mistreatment of Bangladeshi Hindus have to do with Indian Muslims? Or is he implying that Muslims here should be treated as hostages? If he is so concerned about Bangladeshi minorities, why don’t you send back Sheikh Hasina? Why is she living in India?”
On Thursday, Adityanath said the events happening in Bangladesh are the same as what Mughal ruler Babur’s army did in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago.
Continuing, Owaisi alleged that the incidents of converting mosques into temples is an act sponsored by the BJP.
“The courts had clearly stated that the Jama Masjid of Sambhal is a mosque and there is no temple there, nor is Hindu worship performed there. Truth has no value in Yogi’s dukaan, but this does not mean that we will quietly believe him. His statement makes it clear that these cases of converting mosques into temples are sponsored by the BJP,” the Hyderabad MP said.