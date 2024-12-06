Andhra govt adopting delaying tactics, Telangana govt tells Brijesh Kumar Tribunal

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of adopting delaying tactics to prolong the proceedings so that it can enjoy the allocations for as many years as possible and continue its unauthorised constructions, Telangana on Thursday requested the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to continue the proceedings without delays.

The request came after Andhra Pradesh told the Tribunal that it was not willing to accept the second of the two prayers submitted in the Interlocutory Application (IA) by Telangana to consider the reference under Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act and the further terms of reference dated October 6, 2023, together. Andhra Pradesh also told the Tribunal that it wanted to file a counter to the IA filed by Telangana.

The first prayer filed by Telangana in its IA was in both the references (Section -89 of APRA referred to KWDT-II in May 2014 and Section-3 of Interstate River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956 under further terms of reference referred to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal in October 2023.

It urged the Tribunal to consider the pleadings, evidence and documents filed on behalf of the two states as common records for the purpose of their adjudication and in the interest of justice.

After accusing Andhra Pradesh of delaying tactics, Telangana urged the Tribunal to start the final arguments since the general practice is that they are started soon after after the pleadings and cross examinations are completed.

The matter will be decided by the Tribunal.

Meanwhile, senior advocate of Telangana CS Vaidyanathan cross-examined AK Goyal, the expert witness presented by Andhra Pradesh, on the affidavit regarding operation protocol.