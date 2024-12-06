Foxconn to start production in Hyderabad soon: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that Foxconn’s Kongara Kalan facility would commence production soon. Presenting the progress of the IT and Industries department over the past year on Thursday, Sridhar highlighted the state government’s major achievements. He stated that since January, the government has facilitated investments worth Rs 6,000 crore and created 5,200 direct jobs.
He noted that global logistics leader FedEx established its advanced capability community in Hyderabad with a 100 million dollar investment, generating 1,000 jobs in the first year.
Similarly, German automotive giant ZF Lifetec launched one of its three global R&D centres in the city, employing 450 engineers.
World-renowned hotel chain Marriott chose Hyderabad for its first Global Capability Centre (GCC), starting operations with 300 employees.
The London Stock Exchange Group’s Technology Centre of Excellence (Tech CoE), established in January, is scaling up rapidly, with its workforce growing from 300 to 1,000 employees, the minister said.
Sridhar also mentioned that Cognizant announced plans to create 15,000 new jobs and open a new office following the chief minister’s meeting with the company’s CEO in the US. Additionally, Arcesium expanded its AI and data team with 500 new hires, marking the launch of its first overseas GCC in the city.
The minister emphasised that Telangana’s growth journey is a model of innovation, inclusivity, and progress. “With robust policies, global partnerships, and local talent, we continue to set benchmarks for growth,” he said.
Highlights
Uber: Expanding its AI/ML workforce by 1,000 employees; aligning with sustainability goals through Uber Shuttle and Green initiatives
Micron Technology: Hyderabad serves as the backbone of their global operations, employing over 4,500 engineers — 82% of their India workforce
MATH CoE: Inaugurated in March to drive AI/ML innovation
Startups Empowered: 441 startups impacted, raising $291M in funding
Market Connections: Facilitated 983 business partnerships
Kaynes Technologies: Inaugurated an advanced electronics manufacturing unit
Amara Raja: Launched a lithium-ion Giga Factory
T-Fiber: Ready for commercial rollout, connecting over 1,000 government institutions and introducing “Rythu Nestham”, a farmer video conferencing initiative
WE Hub: Established five Centers of Excellence, empowering 10,000 women entrepreneurs and supporting MSMEs and rural startups.
Cybersecurity CoE: Supported over 50 startups, generating `100 crore in revenue and creating over 1,000 jobs.