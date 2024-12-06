Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom to be observed on Dec 8 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 349th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, will be observed in the city on Sunday.

As per a release, Guru Tegh Bahadur made supreme sacrifices for the nation in defence of Dharma. To commemorate this occasion, the Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad, has organised a “Vishaal Kirtan Darbar” (mass congregation) from 11 am to 3.30 pm, followed by a “Nagar Keertan” (holy procession) at 4.30 pm.

Prabhandak Committee president S Pratap Singh and secretary S Ranjit Singh announced that the congregation will take place at the Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi, where Sikh devotees and members of other faiths are expected to participate.

Preachers from Punjab to be part of the programme

The event will feature the recitation of “Gurbani keertans” (holy hymns) by renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) invited from across the country to render “shabad keertans”. Bhai Binder Singh of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib, Bhatinda, and Giani Nishan Singh, head Granthi of Baba Buddha Sahib, will lead the devotional singing and discourses.

In the evening, a vibrant “Nagar Keertan” will be taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Sitafalmandi at 5 pm. The procession will pass through key landmarks, including GRB Bhavan, Deep Lifestyle, and Pee Pee Traders, before returning to the Gurudwara Saheb.