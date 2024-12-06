India can’t develop without its women: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

HYDERABAD: Urging women to become job providers and not just seekers, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said the nation cannot develop without the participation of women.

On Thursday, he along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar near Shilparamam and interacted with members of Self-Help Groups (SHG).

Addressing the gathering, the governor emphasised that in Indian culture, Shakti (power) is equated with women. He said, “I am very glad to see the nation undergoing a revolution in women empowerment. In this process, the Telangana government is playing a key role, with the women of Telangana leading the way.”

He underscored the importance of inclusive development, saying, “When we talk of development, it must include everyone. As we say, ‘Sab Ka Saath’, to take everyone along, we also say ‘Sab Ka Vikas’, but this cannot happen automatically. No government, anywhere in the world, can achieve this alone. It requires ‘Sabka Prayas’ — the effort of every individual in society. Women, who make up half of our society, are essential to this collective effort.”

Asserting that the real Indian culture exists in rural areas, Varma said the Mahila Shakti Bazar not only supports business but also brings village culture to the IT corridor. He lauded the contributions of self-help group (SHG) members.

‘Women entrepreneurs will be future crorepatis’

Revanth reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering women, declaring its aim to turn women entrepreneurs into crorepatis capable of competing with industrial giants like Adani and Ambani. “Currently, there are 65 lakh SHG members. We plan to increase this number to one crore,” he said.

He announced that the government would soon organise meetings in each erstwhile district, bringing together one lakh women at each event to discuss strategies for fostering entrepreneurship among women.

The chief minister also urged women to attend the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue at the Secretariat on December 9.