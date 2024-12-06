‘Light’ makeover of Charminar area on anvil; QQSUDA invites bids

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of tourists throng the iconic Charminar daily to admire the historic structure and take selfies. To enhance the area’s appeal and preserve its heritage, the surroundings of Charminar — including Nayapul, Laad Bazaar (renowned for its rich heritage and architectural significance) and the monument itself — will undergo an upgrade through an illumination project.

The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), an urban local body responsible for managing civic infrastructure in the Old City, will implement this project.

QQSUDA has allocated approximately Rs 4.22 crore for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of decorative poles and lighting fixtures around the monument. The project is expected to be completed within six months from the signing of the agreement.

The QQSUDA has invited bids from agencies for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the decorative poles and lighting fixtures surrounding the Charminar monument.

As part of the project, over 75 decorative cast aluminium poles, each seven metres tall with a one-metre cast iron base featuring a service window at the bottom, will be installed. These poles will include a laser-cut design at the top centre of the bracket for suspending decorative drop-down fixtures.

The lighting installations will include 40 ornamental 120-watt LED drop-down luminaires, 271 ornamental 90-watt LED drop-down luminaires and 13 ornamental 60-watt LED drop-down luminaires. The decorative poles will feature single, double or four-arm brackets/masts.

Additionally, 15 artificial palm tree structures, each eight feet tall and equipped with LEDs, will be installed. These structures will have 8-12 leaves in colour combinations of red, yellow, green and blue.