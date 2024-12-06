Telangana government sanctions Rs 5,942 crore for H-CITI infra projects

HYDERABAD: The state government has granted administrative sanction of Rs 5,942 crore for Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) and authorised the GHMC to invite tenders for 23 projects involving 32 works, divided into five packages. The MAUD department issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Based on a comprehensive traffic study conducted by HMDA, GHMC identified critical arterial routes and congestion points, H-CITI will focus on junction improvements with grade separators, flyovers, road under bridges (RuBs), road over bridges (RoBs), pedestrian-oriented infrastructure, tunnel corridors and stormwater drainage systems.