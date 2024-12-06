Telangana government sanctions Rs 5,942 crore for H-CITI infra projects

HYDERABAD: The state government has granted administrative sanction of Rs 5,942 crore for Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) and authorised the GHMC to invite tenders for 23 projects involving 32 works, divided into five packages. The MAUD department issued orders to this effect on Thursday.
Based on a comprehensive traffic study conducted by HMDA, GHMC identified critical arterial routes and congestion points, H-CITI will focus on junction improvements with grade separators, flyovers, road under bridges (RuBs), road over bridges (RoBs), pedestrian-oriented infrastructure, tunnel corridors and stormwater drainage systems.
The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, with GHMC simultaneously acquiring land, shifting utilities, and grounding the works to minimise delays. Separate tenders will be issued to engage Project Management Consultant (PMC) agencies for quality assurance and supervision.