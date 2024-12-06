Union Minister JP Nadda to address Dec 7 public meeting in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state unit of the BJP has confirmed that the party’s national president and Union Minister JP Nadda will be the chief guest at a public meeting to be held at the Saroornagar Stadium in Hyderabad on December 7. The public meeting is being organised to target the Congress government for its alleged failure to fulfil pre-election guarantees during its one year in power.

BJP state president G Kishan Reddy is monitoring the arrangements being made for the public meeting.

It may be mentioned here that as part of the BJP’s strategy to corner the Congress government, Kishan had recently released a chargesheet listing alleged shortcomings of the Congress government, accusing it of not delivering on six key guarantees and other promises.

Following victories in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP has shifted focus to Telangana and is trying to strengthen its base in the state. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the party secured 35% of the vote share and won eight seats, while the main Opposition BRS failed to win a single seat.

The BJP is working to consolidate its gains in upcoming local body and MLC elections.

The BJP has also received a boost in the form of its membership drive crossing the 37 lakh members in the state.