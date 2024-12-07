450 million expected for Mahakumbh: Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

HYDERABAD: With a massive budget of around Rs 6,500 crore and an expected crowd of 450 million, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to host the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, addressing a press meet in Hyderabad on Friday, said that people from across the world will be participating in the event.

The minister emphasised that the Mahakumbh-2025 will surpass the previous Kumbh of 2019 in grandeur and divinity as over 45 crore tourists, saints, pilgrims are expected in the pilgrimage.

Addressing the media, Maurya said, “ Mahakumbh will be a digital event, with the latest technology employed to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the pilgrims coming to attend the historic celebrations, which is a part of the rich culture of India. It is a representation of ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshth Bharat-Samaveshi Bharat (One India, Great India, Inclusive India) and the UP government is dedicated to making it a global symbol of India’s cultural unity.”

To ensure a clean environment and the best of the facilities to those attending the pilgrimage, the state government has built ten toilet complexes with 1,50,000 toilets. Additionally, 5,000 urinals and 350 public toilets have been built, along with a restriction on the use of single-use plastic to contain pollution.

“A pledge has been taken to make the event environment-friendly by declaring it a single-use plastic-free Mahakumbh. Furthermore, under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, the message of a single-use plastic-free environment is being delivered to every household”, Maurya added.

Additionally, about three lakh plants have been planted across Prayagraj, with the government pledging to ensure care for them even after the conclusion of the Mela.