A memorable year for Telangana CM Reventh's government

HYDERABAD: By all accounts, the past year has tested the Congress government to the fullest, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy balancing developmental priorities and public aspirations in the face of a financial crunch due to the loans carried over from the previous administration.

The past one year has been eventful to say the least, with the chief minister focusing on promises and performance and plans and implementation while being assertive and making tactical retreats as per the situation.

Upon assuming office on December 7, 2023, the Congress government began implementing its election promises with key schemes like free bus rides for women aimed at empowering women and easing financial burden, LPG refill subsidy scheme providing relief amid rising fuel prices and a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for paddy farmers on the superfine variety.

However, the two major achievements of the Revanth Reddy administration are filling 51,000 government vacancies within the year and waiving loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers. The loan waiver has benefited nearly 25 lakh farmers, with Rs 21,000 crore allocated so far. Although initially chaotic in implementation, the administration got its act together and its progress has been widely acknowledged.

Farmers have more to look forward to in the New Year — the chief minister has promised to credit the Rythu Bharosa monies into their bank accounts by Sankranti. A Cabinet subcommittee is currently preparing recommendations for its implementation.

“Not only six guarantees, we implemented 160 schemes or programmes in the first year of Praja Palana. The Revanth Reddy government is taking up innovative programmes and welfare activities while continuing ongoing schemes,” an official note from the government said.

Focus on safeguarding urban ecosystems

To safeguard urban ecosystems, the government constituted HYDRAA and tasked it with protecting Hyderabad’s water bodies and public assets. While the agency’s demolition drive was widely acclaimed, it soon was criticised as those economically deprived feared ending up homeless. The chief minister stepped in to clarify that common people’s homes would not be targeted.

The government also announced the Musi Riverfront Development Project to rejuvenate the river in Hyderabad. This ambitious plan involves clearing over 10,000 structures in the catchment area. The announcement sparked protests with the Opposition looking to capitalise. However, the government has promised fair compensation for the displaced families.