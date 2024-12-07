First cotton research centre to come up in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has sanctioned an All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) Centre on Cotton to be established in Adilabad district. This marks the first research centre in Telangana and will commence operations in 2025 with a dedicated budget allocation.
Adilabad, the second-largest producer of cotton in the state, will benefit significantly from this initiative. The centre aims to provide national-level exposure to advanced cotton seed varieties, enhance research infrastructure, and strengthen the scientific community. It will also maintain direct coordination with the central office in New Delhi.
The centre will serve as a critical resource for farmers, offering guidance on modern cultivation practices through field visits and training programmes. It will also raise awareness about advanced farming techniques and support the farming community in improving productivity and profitability.
During the era of united Andhra Pradesh, research centres were primarily established in Andhra regions like Guntur and Nandiyal, despite Telangana having a larger area for cotton cultivation.
Telangana currently cultivates cotton on around 54 lakh acres, with 8 lakh acres from erstwhile Adilabad district. Cotton from the district is exported to international markets. In contrast, AP cultivates cotton on about 10 lakh acres yet had more research centres allocated in the past.
Following the formation of Telangana, activists from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), led by Dr E Dattatri, protested and submitted representations to state and central authorities demanding a research centre in Adilabad. After their efforts, the state government approved the proposal and forwarded it to the Centre, leading to the ICAR sanction.
Dr Dattatri expressed his gratitude, stating that the establishment of the research centre is a significant achievement for farmers, especially in Adilabad. “This centre will provide exposure to national-level cotton seed varieties, enhance infrastructure, and strengthen the scientific community. Our team has worked tirelessly for over two years, submitting petitions and meeting leaders across party lines,” he said.
The centre is poised to transform cotton farming in Adilabad, making it a hub of innovation and growth for the cotton industry in Telangana.