First cotton research centre to come up in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has sanctioned an All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) Centre on Cotton to be established in Adilabad district. This marks the first research centre in Telangana and will commence operations in 2025 with a dedicated budget allocation.

Adilabad, the second-largest producer of cotton in the state, will benefit significantly from this initiative. The centre aims to provide national-level exposure to advanced cotton seed varieties, enhance research infrastructure, and strengthen the scientific community. It will also maintain direct coordination with the central office in New Delhi.

The centre will serve as a critical resource for farmers, offering guidance on modern cultivation practices through field visits and training programmes. It will also raise awareness about advanced farming techniques and support the farming community in improving productivity and profitability.

During the era of united Andhra Pradesh, research centres were primarily established in Andhra regions like Guntur and Nandiyal, despite Telangana having a larger area for cotton cultivation.