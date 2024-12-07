No protocol to criminals even if they are leaders, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Advising elected representatives to respect the police whenever they visited police stations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the department not to extend protocol to criminals.
Addressing the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu organised by the Home department here, the chief minister said that the police would send a message to society that they were incapable if they respect the politicians who disrespect them.
“Act tough against criminals, even if they are officials or politicians. Political or official tags do not apply to criminals,” Revanth advised, adding that the police should arrest those who come to the police station and exhibit ostentation.
The remarks assume significance in the wake of recent arrest of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for obstructing the Banjara Hills circle inspector from carrying out his duties. Revanth, however, did not take the name of Kaushik Reddy.
Heckling the ‘friendly policing’ concept advocated by the previous BRS regime, the chief minister wanted the police to be friendly with the aggrieved and do justice to them. “Friendly policing is not for criminals, no matter how big they may be,” he asserted, adding that criminals should fear the police.
Deal with drug peddlers with an iron hand, CM tells police
During his address, Revanth showered sops on Home Guards. He recalled that around 15,000 new staff were recruited in the Police department in the last one year. Even those who did PhD and PG were interested to join the department to serve the people, he said.
The chief minister directed the police to act tough against drug peddlers. “Managements of educational institutions too should take steps to curb drug menace,” he suggested.
Revanth asked officials to use the services of BTech and MTech students for analysing the data on cybercrimes. He recalled that the state government decided to give Rs 2 crore to IPS officers who die in terror attacks. He handed over appointment letters to transgenders, who will be working with police for regulating the traffic.
For a drug-free state
Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, meanwhile, spoke about the measures taken by the state government to curb drug menace and prevent cyber crimes. He said that the government is trying to make Telangana a drug-free state.
He said that after the floods in Khammam, the state government set up the State Disaster Response Wing.