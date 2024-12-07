No protocol to criminals even if they are leaders, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Advising elected representatives to respect the police whenever they visited police stations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the department not to extend protocol to criminals.

Addressing the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu organised by the Home department here, the chief minister said that the police would send a message to society that they were incapable if they respect the politicians who disrespect them.

“Act tough against criminals, even if they are officials or politicians. Political or official tags do not apply to criminals,” Revanth advised, adding that the police should arrest those who come to the police station and exhibit ostentation.

The remarks assume significance in the wake of recent arrest of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for obstructing the Banjara Hills circle inspector from carrying out his duties. Revanth, however, did not take the name of Kaushik Reddy.

Heckling the ‘friendly policing’ concept advocated by the previous BRS regime, the chief minister wanted the police to be friendly with the aggrieved and do justice to them. “Friendly policing is not for criminals, no matter how big they may be,” he asserted, adding that criminals should fear the police.