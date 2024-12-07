Telangana: Congress invites Chandrasekhar Rao to attend Sonia's birthday celebrations

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud extended an open invitation to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrations on December 9.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Mahesh Kumar said that people’s aspiration for a separate Telangana state would not have been fulfilled without Sonia Gandhi’s support.

“We need to express our gratitude to Soniaji for making the Telangana dream a reality. That’s why the Congress has decided to organise grand celebrations across the state to mark her birthday,” he said.

Claiming that the BRS will soon disappear from the political landscape, the TPCC chief said: “Except for KCR and his son KTR, no one will remain in the BRS.”