Telangana: Congress invites Chandrasekhar Rao to attend Sonia's birthday celebrations

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud extended an open invitation to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrations on December 9.
Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Mahesh Kumar said that people’s aspiration for a separate Telangana state would not have been fulfilled without Sonia Gandhi’s support.
“We need to express our gratitude to Soniaji for making the Telangana dream a reality. That’s why the Congress has decided to organise grand celebrations across the state to mark her birthday,” he said.
Claiming that the BRS will soon disappear from the political landscape, the TPCC chief said: “Except for KCR and his son KTR, no one will remain in the BRS.”
Specifically targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, he said: “Even though the BRS is voted out of power, KTR continues to be arrogant. He is daydreaming (of returning to power). How can he even think of people voting for him after his party looted thousands of crores.”
Responding to Rama Rao criticising the Congress government, he said: “Our government delivered on more promises, launched more welfare and development works, and provided more jobs in one year than what the BRS did in 10 years.”
Taking potshots at Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, he said that the former has transformed into “Kismat Reddy”.
He demanded Kishan Reddy to spell out what the latter had done to Hyderabad.